Biden’s HHS pushes to re-institute mask mandate

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 22, 2022

Even though Joe Biden himself has declared Covid to be “over,” the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is recommending that Team Biden “encourage or mandate” wearing face masks to fight against “long Covid.”

“The lifting of mask mandates and indifferent attitude toward masking and social distancing typical in many public and private places further isolates people with long Covid,” HHS said in recommending those in government “encourage or mandate policies and protocols regarding masking and social distancing in public spaces.”

Biden had said in September; “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. It’s — but the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had warned that leftists would seek to reimpose mandates “if they feel the need” after the conclusion of the midterm elections.

“And so that will happen. If those types of people are allowed to be put in power — my view on that is, they’ve put Fauci in the witness protection program because he will say, you know, no, you should still wear a mask, and he’s never going to say be normal, go back to normal. So they know that, and they know that that’s not what people want,” DeSantis said, emphasizing it is “wrong to mandate people and restrict people.”

“And that will happen. I guarantee you, winter of 2022, any of those folks that are there, you are going to see that happen,” he warned.

Studies have show that generalized mask mandates had little benefit. A study of infection rates with mask mandates and rates of mask use in all 50 states during the first year of the pandemic concluded that “mask mandates and use are not associated with slower state-level COVID-19 spread during COVID-19 growth surges.”

Ian Miller’s “Unmasked: The Global Failure of COVID Mask Mandates” shows that infection rates and deaths were no different in the 39 states that imposed mandates and the 11 states that did not. There was also little difference between countries that imposed mandates and those that did not.

