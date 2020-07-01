Biden’s handlers demand Facebook censor Trump

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 1, 2020

The leftists handling Joe Biden and his presidential campaign sent a letter to Facebook on Monday demanding the social media platform censor the posts of President Donald Trump.

Trump has claimed that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has told him he is “Number 1” on Facebook.

Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, who acknowledged the campaign had sent “prior letters” to Facebook about Trump’s posts, wrote: “…with respect to ‘hateful content,’ the question is not whether ‘there is a public interest in allowing a wide range of free expression in people’s posts’ even when that expression includes divisive and inflammatory content, as your announcement suggested.”

Dillon then provided the answer to her own question, writing: “Instead, the question is whether your platform’s algorithm should continue to amplify that material to the attention of tens of millions of people ​because ​it is divisive and inflammatory. The answer to that question is no, which should be clearer now than ever before.”

Once regarded as arbitrary and subjective characterizations, “hateful content” and “divisive and inflammatory” have been converted to factual labels when applied to the highly effective presidential tweets by the Left and the corporate media.

“Facebook simply must address the continued mismatches between the assurances it makes and the steps it actually takes,” Dillon wrote. “To that end, we emphasize once again that the required precautions for the general election that you have committed to take will only become harder to develop and implement over the coming months, and the time for action is now.”

In the letter addressed to Facebook Vice President for Global Affairs and Communications Nick Clegg, a former Liberal Democrat member of the British parliament, Dillon wrote:

As I am sure you will agree, it is absolutely vital that the American public clearly understand what it is that Facebook has so far committed — or declined — to do in order to protect against abuse of its platform to suppress the vote or incite violence. The course of public statements and adjustments to your policies governing misinformation have generated considerable confusion about where matters stand and the extent to which Facebook has made meaningful changes. We are also concerned about reports, such as those in today’s​ WashingtonPost, that company executives have been involved in making political judgments about how policy changes might offend “right-leaning publishers” even though data showed that “conservative leaning outlets were pushing more content that violated [Facebook’s] policies.” We are troubled by the ​Post’s confirmation that after President Trump’s tweets about the George Floyd protests, Facebook “chose to haggle” with the White House, requesting edits and deletions, rather than taking a clear and transparent stand based on established policies.

Biden confirms he will reverse Trump’s tax cuts

In a conference call with Wall Street donors to his campaign, Biden said he plans to reverse most of Trump’s tax cuts.

“I’m going to get rid of the bulk of Trump’s $2 trillion tax cut,” Biden said, Fox Business Network reported. “And a lot of you may not like that but I’m going to close loopholes like capital gains and stepped-up basis.”

Biden said he would raise the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent.

The Democrat candidate said Trump’s tax cuts were “irresponsible, sugar-high tax cuts.” He also claimed, without offering evidence, that cutting taxes made it “harder to foot the bill” for pandemic relief.

Breitbart News noted that, “in fact, interest rates have declined while government spending on pandemic relief programs has skyrocketed.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media