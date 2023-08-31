Biden’s border: 9,100 apprehensions in one day; over 20,000 illegals in CBP custody

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 31, 2023

The crisis caused by Team Biden’s open border policies is only getting worse, reports say.

On Tuesday alone, more that 9,100 illegal aliens were apprehended while attempting to cross into the U.S. at the southern border, journalist Ali Bradley reported from the border.

The Tucson Sector saw 2,274 migrants attempting to cross the border on Tuesday, Bradley noted, citing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sources.

“The majority of them came through the open floodgates in Lukeville. I was down there watching it all unfold — Nonstop for hours,” Bradley tweeted. “Agents tell me the normal ‘high’ for encounters before this current surge was around 1,500.”

Bradley said most of the migrants she encountered on Tuesday were single men from Senegal and Mauritania, all of whom were heading to New York aside from one who was going to Minnesota. The migrant going to Minnesota “was also the only one who said he had family here.”

“Mauritania is considered a special interest country,” Bradley noted.

Special interest countries are those in which acts of terrorism occurred, those that are state sponsors of terrorism, and those determined to be of particular interest in the global war on terror.

At least 175 migrants from special interest countries were encountered on Tuesday, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

Bradley also reported that DHS sources have confirmed there are more than 20,000 migrants currently in CBP custody. Most border sectors are exceeding capacity. The El Paso Sector alone has more than 4,500 migrants in its facilities.

“The last time we saw capacity numbers this high was the week leading up to the end of #Title42 which many deemed crisis levels — And resources were surged to the border,” Bradley noted.

Agents in the Tucson Sector “say they are absolutely overwhelmed and cannot patrol the border because they are busy transporting/processing hundreds of people,” Bradley added.

Meanwhile, some of the illegals who have been allowed by Team Biden to enter and remain in the U.S. are committing heinous crimes.

In Pasadena, Texas, an illegal alien has been denied bail after allegedly raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl this month.

The Pasadena Police Department arrested 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia Rodriguez for allegedly raping Maria Gonzalez before strangling her and stuffing her lifeless body into a laundry basket that he then allegedly hid under her bed.

Rodriguez first showed up at the U.S.-Mexico border in January from Guatemala before being turned over to HHS as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) because he was 17 at the time. HHS eventually released Rodriguez to an adult sponsor in Shreveport, Louisiana.

In Lawrenceville, Ohio, Hermanio Joseph, 35, on Aug. 22 crossed the center line of a highway in his vehicle, hitting and running a school bus off of the road. The bus flipped over onto its roof, and one student was ejected as a result. That student was 11-year-old Aiden Clark, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 25 students were injured and taken to various local hospitals for treatment. One of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

Joseph was charged with first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter and fourth-degree felony vehicular homicide. If convicted, he faces up to 17 years behind bars.

Upon being taken into custody, the illegal alien presented police with a Mexican driver’s license along with an Ohio ID card. Joseph is a Haitian national who presented himself at the border in August 2022, and as per Biden administration policy, he was given a Notice to Appear in federal immigration court, and requested to be sent to Ohio.

NEW: 2,274 migrants crossed into the Tucson Sector yesterday according to DHS sources. The majority of them came through the open floodgates in Lukeville. I was down there watching it all unfold—Nonstop for hours. Agents tell me the normal “high” for encounters before this… pic.twitter.com/MJB6E1neov — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) August 30, 2023

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish