Bidenflation: Grocery store prices up 10.8 percent

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 10, 2022

Team Biden’s economic policies are making it significantly more expensive to put food on the table, order food at restaurants, get food out of vending machines, and even to buy the table to put the food on.

Grocery store prices were up 10.8 percent last month, according to data released on Wednesday by the Department of Labor.

Food prices rose 9.4 percent compared with a year earlier, the fastest rate of inflation for food since 1981.

The broader Consumer Price Index rose by 8.3 percent.

Fast food prices are up 7 percent and full-service restaurant prices are up 87 percent. Even vending machine prices are up 7.1 percent.

“Importantly, these prices are seasonally adjusted so they cannot be explained by typical end of holiday shopping season sales,” Breitbart’s John Carney noted.

Some of the most striking increases in food prices:

• Ground beef: up 14.8 percent.

• Steaks: up 11.8 percent.

• Bacon: up 17.7 percent.

• Pork Chops: up 14.0 percent.

• Chicken: up 16.4 percent.

• Fresh Fish: up 13.0 percent

• Fresh whole milk: up 15.5 percent.

• Coffee: up 13.5 percent.

• Fresh fruit: up 8.3 percent.

• Lettuce: up 12.7 percent.

• Salad Dressing: up 13.1 percent.

• Soups: up 13.1 percent.

• Baby food: up 13 percent.

• Breakfast cereal: up 12.1 percent.

• Bread: up 9.1 percent.

• Biscuits and muffins: up 10.1 percent.

• Lunchmeats: up 14.4 percent.

Prices for the category of “living room, kitchen, and dining room” furniture are up 14.9 percent compared with a year ago.

