Bidenflation: Food prices increased twice as much as expected in September

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 12, 2022

The Department of Labor on Wednesday reported that food prices increased twice what economists had expected in September.

The department said its producer price index rose 0.4 percent over the prior month.

A big part of the gain stemmed from a rapid rise in food prices.

Consumer food prices rose a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent compared with the prior month. Compared with a year ago, consumer food prices are up 12.1 percent.

Here are some of the biggest price jumps:

• Fresh and dried vegetables: up 15.7 percent for the month and 40.2 percent for the year.

• Grains: up 10.7 percent for the month and 30.4 percent for the year.

• Fresh eggs: up 16.7 percent for the month and 97.3 percent for the year.

• Bakery products: up 0.8 percent for the month and 14.0 percent for the year.

• Pasta: up 1.1 percent for the month and 34.1 percent for the year.

• Finfish and shellfish: up 2.5 percent for the month and 2.9 percent for the year.

• Processed fruits and vegetables: up 2.6 percent for the month and 16.0 percent for the year.

• Dairy products: down 1.6 percent for the month but up 18.2 percent for the year.

• Soft drinks: up 1.9 percent for the month and 15.8 percent for the year.

• Fresh fruits and melons: down 1.2 percent for the month but up 20.7 percent for the year.

• Turkey: up 0.5 percent for the month and 38.2 percent for the year.

