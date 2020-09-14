Biden vows to ‘take on the NRA’, re-institute assault weapons ban

by WorldTribune Staff, September 14, 2020

Despite a lack of evidence that banning assault weapons reduces crime, Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden said, as president, he intends to re-institute a ban on the firearms.

A post from Biden’s Twitter account on Sunday said: “26 years ago today, the Senate passed 10-year bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines—it was an effort I was proud to champion. These bans saved lives, and Congress should have never let them expire. As president, I’ll take on the @NRA and we’ll ban them once again.”

The Department of Justice’s National Institute of Justice (NIJ) report showed the federal “assault weapons” ban which Biden “championed” had a negligible effect on crime at best.

The Washington Times quoted University of Pennsylvania professor Christopher Koper, author of the NIJ report, saying, “We cannot clearly credit the ban with any of the nation’s recent drop in gun violence. And, indeed, there has been no discernible reduction in the lethality and injuriousness of gun violence.”

In September 2014, Breitbart News noted a New York Times report had claimed that the very phrase, “assault weapon,” is a Democrat-invented “myth.”

The Times suggested the “Democrats created” the moniker, “assault weapons,” in the 1990s in order to ban “a politically defined category of guns.”

The moniker “gave the Clinton Administration — and Democrats like Biden — the ability to claim they were getting tough on crime via gun bans,” Breitbart Second Amendment columnist AWR Hawkins noted.

In August 2019, Breitbart News reported FBI crime stats showing more people were killed with hammers and clubs in 2017 than were killed with rifles of any kind.

Gun store owner who shot robber: ‘Don’t come back, I’ve got more ammo’

A gun store owner in Richardson, Texas who shot one of four alleged robbers in his store warned the suspects who remain on the loose not to return.

“Don’t come back, I’ve got more ammo,” said Mike Brown, owner of Mike’s Gun Room, according to Fox 4.

The report said that the 77-year-old Brown was in the store by himself when four masked men entered.

Brown said the men forced him to the floor behind the counter and put a gun to the back of his head. He then told them he had a heart condition and needed to get his medicine. As the men walked away, Brown retrieved his gun, then shot when one of the men allegedly turned back toward him.

Brown said, “I told him to stop. He turned around and I saw he had one handgun in his hand when he turned around.”

The wounded suspect was hospitalized and is in custody. There are still three suspects on the loose.

