Biden to 56 percent of Americans who say they’re better off — ‘don’t vote for me’

October 13, 2020

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden says the 56 percent of Americans who say they are better off now than they were four years ago should not vote for him.

A Gallup survey conducted between Sept. 14-28, found that 56 percent of registered voters said they were better off than they were four years ago, while 32 percent said they were worse off.

“This is in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, which has also led to an economic downturn and a number of pandemic-related restrictions for businesses and schools across the country. But it suggests that voters still have a strong economy that carried through the majority of Trump’s term in mind,” Fox News noted.

Biden was asked about the results from the poll during an interview with WKRC-TV in Cincinnati.

The interviewer asked: “Why should people who feel they are better off today, under the Trump administration, vote for you?”

Biden responded: “Well, if they think that, they probably shouldn’t.”

“They think 54 [sic] percent of the American are better off economically today than they were under our administration?” Biden asked. “Well, their memory is not very good, quite frankly.”

“And in addition to that, we have a president who doesn’t share the values of most Americans,” Biden claimed. “He’s not very honest with people. He is flouting the conventions relative to public safety in terms even now not wearing a mask.”

Biden has on several occasions told voters not to vote for him:

• Aug. 24, 2019: Speaking to reports in Keene, New Hampshire, Biden responded to voters’ concerns about his age by declaring, “I say if they’re concerned, don’t vote for me.”

• Nov. 22, 2019: When Carlos Rojas, an immigration activist, pressed Biden at an event in South Carolina on the issue of deportations during the Obama administration, Biden told Rojas, “you should vote for Trump.”

• Jan. 29, 2020: Environmental activist Ed Fallon confronted Biden on his climate positions, and Biden responded, “you have to go vote for someone else. You’re not going to vote for me in the primary.”

• May 14, 2020: Biden said in an MSNBC interview that voters who believe Tara Reade’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 1993 “probably shouldn’t vote for me” and should instead “vote their heart,” adding “I wouldn’t vote for me if I believed Tara Reade.”

