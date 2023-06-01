Biden takes hard fall on stage during Air Force Academy commencement

by WorldTribune Staff, June 1, 2023

Joe Biden took a hard fall on the stage on Thursday after he had given the commencement address at the Air Force Academy in Colorado.

The White House said Biden had tripped over a sandbag and that he was not injured by the fall.

Biden, 80, is the oldest-ever to serve as commander-in-chief. He is seeking a second term in next year’s election.

Biden has tripped or stumbled at least four times on the steps of Air Force One — drawing embarrassing coverage and comparisons to a high-profile 1975 incident involving then-President Gerald Ford.

The New York Post noted on Thursday that Biden had “received a relatively clean bill of health in February following his annual physical, though a skin-cancer lesion was found and presidential physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor noted Biden’s ‘spinal arthritis’ and stiff gait.”

