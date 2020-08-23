Biden supporters arrested for attack on 7-year-old Trump supporter outside DNC

by WorldTribune Staff, August 23, 2020

Two supporters of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden were arrested after allegedly attacking a 7-year-old boy over a MAGA hat outside the facility hosting the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

The suspects, identified as Olivia Winslow, 21, and Camryn Amy, 21, were arrested by Wilmington police Friday and Saturday and charged with robbery, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Delaware Online. Amy was also charged with offensive touching.

The boy was heard on video of the incident crying and calling on his mother to dial 9-1-1.

“That’s somebody else’s hat,” the 7-year-old boy is heard saying in the video after the women rip up several Trump signs in the parking lot of the Chase Center in Wilmington.

One of the suspects grabs a Trump hat that was lying on the ground. “Get your hat back, baby,” an adult is heard saying to the boy as they follow the suspects, demanding the return of the hat.

One of the suspects allegedly punched a man in the face after he joined the mother and son in an attempt to get the hat back, which can be seen in the video.

According to court records obtained by WDEL:

As the victim’s 7-year-old son went to retrieve the hat off the ground, Amy allegedly attempted to stomp on the hat, but stomped on the boy’s hand, according to statements in court records. The little boy wasn’t hurt, but did begin to cry, police said. Amy was accused of punching a third victim, a man, in the face, resulting in a small laceration to his lip which caused him “substantial pain” the victim told police in court records. Amy then allegedly threw the MAGA hat over a fence and struck the adult woman in the face with a closed fist, which did not result in injury, court records said. Amy is facing the same charges as Winslow–first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, and endangering the welfare of a child–along with an additional two counts of offensive touching. She was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in lieu of $45,000 secured bond.

Abbey Wigton and Taylor Cisinski, who say they were attacked by Biden supporters at the DNC, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the incident.

“This altercation was completely unprovoked. My son and I were standing outside of a restaurant,” Wigton said. “We weren’t even paying attention to the women until they walked out of the doors and immediately started antagonizing my son.”

Abbey alleged that the two women said to the boy “you should be ashamed for having a mother like yours. She’s a Trump supporter. You should just be ashamed of yourself.”

