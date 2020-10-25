Biden speaks: ‘Most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 25, 2020

Was it merely a slip of the tongue or a confession?

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden said in a video posted to social media that his team has created “the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

Some observers noted that Biden may have been referring to his campaign’s “election protection program,” which includes former Attorney General Eric Holder and hundreds of other lawyers who are reportedly preparing for a legal battle in the event of a contested election.

“What a terrible thing for Biden to say! Rigged Election?” President Donald Trump tweeted, re-posting the viral clip.

Trump has called for an “army” of poll watchers on Election Day.

The combination of the coronavirus pandemic and expanded early voting access has resulted in a record number of early votes cast in the 2020 election. The presidential election is projected to have the highest voter turnout in 100 years.

Meanwhile, socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that young people will vote for Biden because they believe they can easily manipulate the 77-year-old candidate.

“I believe that young people right now have a very disciplined activist mindset,” AOC told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “They are not here with the intent of voting for their favorite person or voting for, you know, someone they think is perfect as president. I think young people are actually quite disciplined and quite realistic and pragmatic in their vote and they want to vote for who they are going to lobby. Right now young people are so clear on their stances on so many political issues that they believe that they want to vote for a president that is at least is going to be receptive to their advocacy, activism, and protests, frankly.”

Ocasio-Cortez favors a total ban on fracking and said “it will be a privilege to lobby him should we win the White House.”

