Biden seen abolishing America’s suburban communities

by WorldTribune Staff, July 13, 2020

A Joe Biden presidency would usher in the end of suburban living in the United States, an analyst said.

The Democrat candidate’s proposal, known as the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force Recommendations, would force low-income housing into every neighborhood in America and flood every community with immigrants, legal or otherwise, Warner Todd Huston noted in a July 11 analysis for Breitbart News.

The Biden team’s plan would provide instant amnesty and a pathway to U.S. citizenship for the 22 million illegals now living in the U.S.

“Astoundingly, it would also give legal status to all the world’s refugees regardless of the legitimacy of their claim to the status,” Huston wrote.

The plan would also bring back President Barack Obama’s so-called Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rules.

The Biden/Sanders platform states that would will “Implement the Obama-Biden Administration’s Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing Rule requiring communities receiving certain federal funding to proactively examine housing patterns and identify and address policies that have discriminatory effects.”

The Biden/Sanders plan “would force every single American city or town to add section 8 and so-called ‘low-income’ housing in every community,” Huston noted.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson explained what the outcome of such a rule would mean for America’s suburban communities:

It would “make the rest of America very much like our biggest cities have become: squalid, dangerous, chaotic and unhappy. They’d like to do to your neighborhood what they have done to New York City. The main thing they’ve done to New York is make it scary. Violent crime is surging dramatically there, as we have told you night after night. none of the main reasons for that is the elimination of cash bail — the city no longer holds the people it arrests.”

Carlson added:

“Democrats want to abolish the suburbs. They are too clean and nice, and therefore by definition, they are racist. The Biden campaign has highly specific plans on how to do this. It’s called affirmatively furthering fair housing. It’s a HUD regulation, it was written during the Obama administration. Biden’s advisors plan to enforce it. They will cut off critical federal funds for municipalities unless those municipalities submit to federal control of urban planning. Towns will be ordered to abolish zoning for single-family housing because single-family homes, needless to say, are racist. Low-income federally subsidized apartments will go up in the suburbs. It’s a good bet you won’t see any of this. You won’t see projects being built in Aspen or Martha’s Vineyard or anywhere else Eric Holder vacations but in your neighborhood? Oh, yeah.”

Huston concluded: “The rules would make planning and building homes in every neighborhood the exclusive business of the federal government which would tell all of us how we are allowed to live, in what sort of homes, and where those homes are built.

“That is what you will be getting if Joe Biden wins in November.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media