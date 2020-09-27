Biden says reason he was able to stay home during pandemic was ‘black woman stocked the grocery shelf’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 27, 2020

When he goes off the script his handlers prepare for him, Americans get to see the real Joe Biden.

During a unscripted press conference earlier this month, Biden told the audience that he was able “to stay sequestered at my home” during the coronavirus pandemic “because a black woman stocked the grocery shelf.”

Back in May, after a campaign aide told Biden to wrap up a conversation with Charlamagne tha God, Charlamagne said: “Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden. It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions.”

Biden replied: “You’ve got more questions? Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” Biden said Charlamagne and voters should “take a look at my record, man!”

