Biden rescinds Trump’s ban on U.S. foreign aid funding for abortion

by WorldTribune Staff, January 29, 2021

Joe Biden on Thursday rescinded the Trump administration policy which banned the use of U.S. taxpayers’ money to fund abortion overseas.

The Biden team went ahead with the move despite a letter from 118 House Republicans urging him to reconsider overturning the so-called Mexico City Policy, or “Global Gag Rule.”

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio called it “unconscionable that one of the first actions taken by the Biden administration is to send U.S. taxpayer dollars overseas to organizations that perform and promote the killing of the unborn.”

“By rescinding the Mexico City Policy, the Biden administration is sending a signal to the world that protecting life at its most vulnerable stage is no longer a part of America’s core values,” Rubio said. “I will always stand on the side of life, and will continue my work in the Senate to protect the unborn.”

Since President Ronald Reagan launched the policy in 1984, every Democrat president has rescinded the rule and every Republican president has reinstated it. Trump expanded the policy to include non-governmental organizations that fund other NGOs that support abortion.

A Maris/Knights of Columbus poll released Wednesday found 77 percent of those polled opposed using U.S. tax dollars to support abortion overseas.

Biden “is returning to the pro-abortion policies of Barack Obama and forcing taxpayers back into a partnership with the overseas abortion industry,” said Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council.

Tarah Demant, director of the Amnesty International gender, sexuality and identity program, called the decision “a victory for human rights and for the health and lives of every woman, girl, or person who can become pregnant.”

“Rescinding the Global Gag Rule is just the first step: Congress must now permanently repeal the Global Gag Rule so that this destructive policy can’t be reinstated by the next president,” Demant said in a statement.

Biden “once opposed taxpayer-funded abortion. Now, that sliver of decency is gone. The price of admission to the Democrats’ nomination process is unqualified support for abortion-on-demand at any time,” former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker noted in a Jan. 28 op-ed for The Washington Times.

The Biden team “is funneling $60 million of taxpayer money to Planned Parenthood through Title X funding. They’re even pursuing a repeal of the Hyde Amendment, which prevents taxpayer money from directly paying for abortion-on-demand,” Walker noted.

Walker added: “Over the past four years, we were blessed to have President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in office. They led the most pro-life administration in history. Under their leadership, they pushed back against public money for Planned Parenthood, fought taxpayer-funded abortions, and nominated judicial picks — like Justice Amy Coney Barrett — who uphold the U.S. Constitution. We are grateful for their boldness and willingness to speak out for innocent life.

“In addition, the majority of state governments have pro-life governors and legislative majorities. And with Sen. Joe Manchin, West Virginia Democrat, continuing to oppose efforts to remove the filibuster, pro-life senators can block radical pro-abortion efforts as well as attempts to add seats and pack the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Most importantly, those of us who are pro-life must continue to work to change the hearts and minds of our fellow Americans. We must talk about our support for the unborn child and her mother.”

