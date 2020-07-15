Biden quickly exits stage after briefing, refuses questions from media supporters

by WorldTribune Staff, July 15, 2020

Joe Biden emerged from his basement on Tuesday to read a prepared statement on his team’s economy and climate change agenda and then quickly exited the stage while ignoring requests to answer questions from his media supporters who were on hand.

The 77-year-old Democrat read a statement on his plan to “build an economy of the future” which included a $2 trillion climate agenda that analysts say would have to be paid for by tax increases.

Biden said that we have only “9 Years” left to save the planet, then said his plan for the environment is to “eliminate carbon emissions from the power grid by 2035.” Some observers pointed out that 2035 is more than 9 years in the future, when, by his previous account, there would be no planet left to save.

Biden said his team’s plan would “put Americans into electric vehicles and zero-emission mass transit, and rebuild roads, bridges, and other infrastructure,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Biden team’s plan “would harm our economy, destroy more jobs than it would create, and offer little if any environmental benefits in a world where China and other nations keep increasing carbon dioxide emissions,” Daniel Turner, the executive director of Power The Future, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for American energy jobs, wrote for Fox News.

The plan would also be a gift to China, Turner noted.

“Biden’s specific mention of China is also ironic, considering the considerable leverage he would be gifting the Chinese through his plan. China controls the vast majority of the materials needed to build all of the solar panels, electric cars and other green tech involved in Biden’s proposal. America recently experienced the consequences of relying on China during the coronavirus pandemic. We cannot afford to increase that reliance, and would be foolish to do so willingly.”

Turner also pointed out that the U.S., under President Donald Trump, achieved energy independence for the first time ever, “allowing us to strengthen key international relationships and have more agency at the trade table; and America is leading the world in carbon dioxide reductions, with our own emissions reaching the lowest point since 1993.”

When he concluded his remarks, Biden closed the notebook he was reading from and left the stage, not even acknowledging his media allies on his way out.

