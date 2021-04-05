Biden puts Susan Rice in charge of expanding mail-in voting

by WorldTribune Staff, April 5, 2021

An executive order signed by Joe Biden last month tasks Susan Rice with directing hundreds of federal agencies and departments to find ways to expand mail-in voting.

The agencies will be required to, within 200 days of the order, report on how they plan to distribute registration and vote-by-mail ballot application forms, as well as to assist any applicants in completing the forms, The Washington Free Beacon noted in a March 30 report on Biden’s order.

Using coronavirus as cover, many states went with massive mail-in voting in the 2020 election, opening the door to wide-scale voter fraud, critics say.

Rice is no stranger to controversial White House behavior. The Obama administration in 2012 sent Rice out to push a false narrative on the Benghazi terror attack which the compliant corporate media gladly accepted as fact.

In 2020, President Donald Trump had large leads in key swing states at the close of Election Day only to see his lead evaporate in large part due to mail-in ballots that supposedly went heavily for Biden.

Biden’s order directing Rice to expand mail-in voting represents a massive federal government overreach into election policies put in place by state lawmakers, critics warn.

“The order is about inflicting the federal government’s will on the states,” Chase Martin, legal affairs director for the Foundation for Government Accountability. It is “an overly broad federal mandate. There’s a ton of room for this process to be abused.”

The Supreme Court has ruled that voting laws are best left to states. Martin said that the federal government’s stepping in to influence state law could threaten the ability of states to adjust to changing circumstances.

“The Supreme Court has constantly punted to the states and allowed states to create their own election systems as long as they respect the Constitution. As long as there isn’t a specific federal law on the issue, states are free to create their own processes, strengthen their own voter integrity systems, develop measures to get out the votes, the administration process,” Martin said.

The Brennan Center for Justice reported that 43 states are considering bills that seek to limit mail-in voting or impose voter ID requirements on in-person voting.

