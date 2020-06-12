Biden imagines military removing Trump from office; calls George Floyd’s death bigger than MLK’s

by WorldTribune Staff, June 12, 2020

According to Joe Biden, George Floyd’s death had a bigger impact on the world than the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Later, Biden hailed military critics of the Commander in Chief’s threat to invoke the Insurrection Act to control the looting and violence and then did the alleged deep staters one better.

The Democratic presidential nominee told late night host Trevor Noah the is “absolutely convinced” that the military will “escort” President Trump from the White House if he refuses to leave.

Referring to criticism of the commander-in-chief from top former military officials like former Defense Secretary James Mattis and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Biden said, “You have four chiefs of staff coming out and ripping the skin off of Trump, and so many rank-and-file military personnel saying, ‘Whoa, we’re not a military state. This is not who we are.’ I promise you, I’m absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” Biden said.

Speaking at an economic roundtable in Philadelphia, the 77-year-old presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee, said cellphones have changed the way people are able to document police brutality much like television first introduced Americans to the 1960s civil rights battle.

“Even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd’s death did,” Biden said.

“What happened to George Floyd — now you got how many people around the country, millions of cellphones. It’s changed the way everybody’s looking at this,” he continued. “Look at the millions of people marching around the world.”

“It’s just like television changed the civil rights movement for the better when they saw Bull Connor and his dogs ripping the clothes off of elderly black women going to church and firehoses ripping the skin off of young kids,” Biden declared.

Bull Connor was a Democrat and Commissioner of Public Safety for Birmingham, Alabama.

“That — all those folks around the country who didn’t have any black populations heard about this, but they didn’t believe it, but they saw it, it was impossible for them to close their eyes,” Biden continued.

According to a report on Wednesday, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a prominent Democrat and Joe Biden supporter, told a meeting of Virginia Democrats that Biden should remain in his Delaware home’s basement for the duration of the 2020 presidential campaign.

McAuliffe, who was Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman in 2016, spoke via Zoom to a videoconference of the Norfolk City Democratic Committee.

“People say all the time, ‘Oh, we got to get the vice president out of the basement,’ ” McAuliffe said, Fox News reported, citing a copy of the video it obtained. “He’s fine in the basement. Two people see him a day: his two body people. That’s it. Let Trump keep doing what Trump’s doing.”

McAuliffe told the group that Biden will find it difficult to find a platform to compete with Trump, who can use the White House’s bully pulpit.

“It’s hard for the vice president to break through,” McAuliffe said. “You’ve got the COVID crisis. He’s not a governor, doesn’t have the National Guard. He’s not the president, doesn’t have the briefing room. He needs to come out strategically. And when he says something like he did on race relations two days ago, it needs to have a big impact — thoughtful, and that’s what we’re preferring that he actually do at the time.”

But he has rarely ventured outside the confines of his basement. He has given interviews and appeared on late-night talk shows from the studio built in his basement, but they’ve also caused some cringeworthy moments.

Last month during a radio interview with Charlamagne tha God, Biden suggested that African Americans “ain’t black” if they vote for Trump in November.

