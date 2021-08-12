Biden having doubts about whether resigning over sexual harassment charges is a good thing

S A T I R E

According to White House sources, President Biden was briefed on Governor Cuomo’s resignation, after also being briefed on who Governor Cuomo is, and also what a governor is.

“Oh boy — he resigned just because he sexually harassed women?” said Biden to the picture on the wall behind the person who was talking to him. “What’s wrong with grabbing a leggy dame every now and again? I really hope that doesn’t catch on. Then I might have to resign, right? Wait — am I a governor?” …

Kamala Harris insists she would never sabotage Biden with more harassment allegations to get him kicked out of office. When reached for comment, she responded saying: “HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!”

