Biden has been on vacation 39.2 percent of the time since Jan. 20, 2021

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 10, 2023

Since being installed in the White House on Jan. 20, 2021, Joe Biden has been on vacation 353 days, or 39.2 percent of the time, according to RNC Research.

His favorite place for getaways from his handlers is on the beach near his holiday home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

That spot is so near and dear to the 80-year-old Biden that he has spent nearly a half million dollars of taxpayer money building a security barrier around it.

As Breitbart News reported, the president build the fence around his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

In August of last year, Biden was recorded as having spent a record 150 days at home in Delaware since he was installed in the White House, Breitbart News reported.

In 2021, Biden was vacationing at Camp David as the world watched Kabul, Afghanistan fall to the Taliban.

President Donald Trump spent 132 days away from the White House at his own properties, either at Mar-a-Lago in the winter or Bedminster, New Jersey in the summer.

President Barack Obama spent 38 days of his presidency either at rental properties in Hawaii or Martha’s Vineyard.

President George W. Bush went home to his Texas ranch 100 days during his two terms in the White House.

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish