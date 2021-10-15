Biden DOJ restores disgraced Andrew McCabe’s taxpayer-funded pension

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 15, 2021

The Swamp takes care of its creatures.

Team Biden is stocked with many of the same people who pushed the Trump-Russia collusion hoax for four years (many of whom served in the Obama Administration), so it was no surprise that their Department of Justice would restore the pension of one of the primary players in the hoax, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

McCabe was gifted his full pension as part of a settlement with the DOJ in a wrongful termination lawsuit filed in 2019 after he was fired by President Donald Trump.

The agreement, completed on Thursday, allows the disgraced Crossfire Hurricane figure to officially retire and receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in missed pension payments and attorney’s fees.

The DOJ agreed to provide McCabe “a payment of a lump sum representing all retirement annuity payments, including annuity supplement payments, that he would otherwise have received from the April 1, 2018 annuity commencement date until the day before he is paid his first regular monthly payment,” or roughly $200,000.

The DOJ also agreed to pay $539,000 to McCabe “in full settlement and satisfaction of all attorney’s fees, costs, and expenses” — a payment to be sent directly to Arnold & Porter, the firm that had defended McCabe.

McCabe will also be provided with a mounted version of his FBI badge and Senior Executive Service cufflinks.

McCabe was front and center in launching the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump’s alleged ties to Russia. The probe was launched after McCabe spoke with Trump following the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

“I was very concerned that I was able to put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground, in an indelible fashion,” McCabe said in an interview with CBS News in February 2019. “That were I removed quickly, or reassigned or fired, that the case could not be closed or vanish in the night without a trace.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of any Trump-Russia collusion.

McCabe said he launched the investigation a day after speaking with Trump in May 2017.

Follwing McCabe’s CBS interview in February 2019, Trump fired off a pair of tweets blasting the fired ex-deputy director:

“Disgraced FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe pretends to be a “poor little Angel” when in fact he was a big part of the Crooked Hillary Scandal & the Russia Hoax – a puppet for Leakin’ James Comey. I.G. report on McCabe was devastating. Part of “insurance policy” in case I won….”

Trump continued: “….Many of the top FBI brass were fired, forced to leave, or left. McCabe’s wife received BIG DOLLARS from Clinton people for her campaign – he gave Hillary a pass. McCabe is a disgrace to the FBI and a disgrace to our Country.”

Following the DOJ’s gift to him on Thursday, McCabe said in a ridiculous statement: “Politics should never play a role in the fair administration of justice and civil service personnel decisions. I am deeply grateful for Arnold & Porter’s dedication to my case, and I hope that this result encourages the men and women of the FBI to continue to protect the American people by standing up for the truth and doing their jobs without fear of political retaliation.”

What truth was McCabe standing up for in pressing the bogus investigation of Trump?

In a statement released on Feb. 14, 2019, then-White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said McCabe “was fired in total disgrace from the FBI because he lied to investigators on multiple occasions, including under oath. His selfish and destructive agenda drove him to open a completely baseless investigation into the President. His actions were so shameful that he was referred to federal prosecutors. Andrew McCabe has no credibility and is an embarrassment to the men and women of the FBI and our great country.”

