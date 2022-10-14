Biden declared Covid pandemic ‘over’; Extends public health emergency anyway

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 14, 2022

During a “60 Minutes” appearance last month, Joe Biden declared that the Covid pandemic is “over.”

On Thursday, Team Biden extended the Covid public health emergency through Jan. 11.

Team Biden quickly used the re-authorization to push Americans to get more Covid boosters, allegedly to blunt a potential winter spike in infections.

The re-authorization comes in the same week that a Pfizer official admitted in testimony before the European Union parliament that Pfizer never tested the vaccines to stop transmission of the virus.

Biden has urged Congress to provide billions more in aid to pay for Covid vaccines and testing, though lawmakers have been reluctant to provide any additional funding.

In an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” last month, when asked point blank by reporter Scott Pelley: “is the pandemic over,” Biden responded: “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lotta work on it. It’s — but the pandemic is over.”

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House Covid-19 response coordinator, insisted “the pandemic isn’t over. We will remain vigilant, and of course, we continue to look for and prepare for unforeseen twists and turns.”

Team Biden said Thursday that it would provide 60 days’ notice before ending the public health emergency.

