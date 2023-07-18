Biden commits to send another $1.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 18, 2023

Despite a stalled counteroffensive and dwindling supplies of weapons in the U.S. military, the Biden administration has committed to send another $1.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

The new aid package will include air defenses, counter-drone systems, exploding drones, and ammunition, Reuters cited a U.S. official as saying.

The U.S. has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February 2022.

To date, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with over 2 million 155mm artillery rounds, according to the Pentagon. The Defense Department has set a goal of producing 70,000 artillery shells per month and is now producing just under 30,000 shells monthly, according to an Army spokesperson – up from around 15,000 per month when the war in Ukraine began.

As quickly as the U.S. and other Western nations are sending the ammunition, Ukraine is burning through the supply while, according to actual reports from the battlefield, failing to gain the upper hand against Russia.

“Hawks in Congress have consistently blocked serious efforts at imposing serious oversight and accountability on Ukraine aid,” Zero Hedge noted. “Over the last year, there have been multiple reports alleging as well as documenting that foreign arms meant for Ukraine have shown up as far away as Scandinavia countries and even more recently the Middle East.”

Earlier this month, Team Biden announced it would send thousands of controversial cluster munitions to fuel Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia. According to reports from media that are not close allies of the Biden regime, Ukraine has suffered heavy casualties and lost thousands of tanks and armored vehicles in the counteroffensive.

And Joe Biden continues to insist that U.S. support for Ukraine will continue no matter how long the war lasts.

“We will not waver,” Biden said at a speech in Lithuania following the NATO summit. “We’re going to help Ukraine build a strong, capable defense across land, air, and sea, which will be a force of stability in the region and deter against any and all threats.”

Some Republican members of Congress have said they will no longer support a blank check for aid to Ukraine.

“Congress should not authorize another penny for Ukraine,” said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, who proposed an amendment to the defense bill that would end a $300 million program to train and equip Ukrainian soldiers. “Ukraine is not the 51st state of the United States of America.”

“The United States of America is not the world’s police force, and we are not the world’s piggy bank,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida who co-sponsored an amendment to block Biden from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, said.

Any Republican proposal to defund the Ukraine war effort stands almost no chance of passing the House or Democrat-led Senate, analysts say.

Zelensky needs something big to happen to change the course of the war before more Americans reach this conclusion👇🏼 https://t.co/KxJRZphgDl — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) July 18, 2023

