Biden campaign tries to rain on Trump’s Omaha blowout

by WorldTribune Staff, October 29, 2020

Following is a Facebook post by Omaha resident Eugene Curtin, who attended President Donald Trump’s Oct. 27 rally in Nebraska:

Check out this total bull poo-poo from Joe Biden:

Biden said of Trump’s Omaha rally: “Just look at what happened last night in Omaha after Trump — after the Trump rally ended. Hundreds of people including older Americans and children were stranded in sub-zero, freezing temperatures for hours. Several folks ended up in the hospital. It’s an image that captured Trump’s whole approach to this crisis, he takes a lot of big pronouncements and he makes a lot of big pronouncements but they don’t hold up. He gets his photo op and then he gets out. He leaves everyone else to suffer the consequence of his failure to make a responsible plan. It seems like he just doesn’t care much about it and the longer he’s in charge the more reckless he gets. It’s enough, it’s time to change.”

********

So many lies are being told about the bus situation at the Trump rally in Omaha last night. I even saw a post criticizing the Trump campaign for paying to get people only TO the rally but not back to the three massive parking lots that were required to accommodate thousands of cars. Utter tripe. Incidentally, describing these 40 vehicles that transported rallygoers to and from the rally as “buses” is a bit of a misnomer. They were luxury coaches, almost all from the Arrowhead line. I think the buses were a bit overwhelmed by the astounding attendance, which the Omaha Police Department is confirming well exceeded 20,000 (not 6,000, as per OWH), with thousands more turned away.

So transportation took longer than expected. I was among the last to board a bus back to the parking lot, which I did about 11:30 p.m. The temperatures were not “sub-zero” and there was no wind. I have experienced harsher conditions shoveling snow off my driveway, and much worse attending Nebraska football games. Families with children, the pregnant, the elderly and the disabled boarded first, not by bus policy but by common agreement of the crowd. (Embarrassing testimony: One woman urged me repeatedly to board a bus, apparently counting me among the elderly. I eventually assured her of my continuing hardiness.) There was a little grumbling towards the end but not much. Overwhelmingly, the spirit was upbeat and cheerful.

Honestly, the media’s determination to place a negative spin on all things Trump is just embarrassing at this point.

As for the rally itself, I cannot report much. I parked my car at 5:30 p.m. and entered the rally site three hours later, when the president was already halfway through his speech. Those three hours were an amazing journey. Vast lines of people waited to board the coaches, serenaded by a very good Christian girl troupe singing their original MAGA songs. And then, after arriving at the rally site, even vaster lines waited to get through the temperature checkpoints and the metal detectors. The line behind me, when I finally passed through the metal detector, stretched into the distance. I don’t know if they got to hear a word. The speech itself was familiar, of course, since the Donald gives pretty much the same stump speech everywhere. It was fun to hear him talk about how great Nebraska is (which it is) “from Norfolk to Lincoln, from Omaha to Grand Island to Scottsbluff,” at least three of which cities I’m sure he had never previously heard. I wish they had thrown in Ogallala. That really would have been fun.

Trump was funny and engaging, as he always is at these rallies, and delivered the occasional barb with good humor, as when he described Deb Fischer as by far his favorite Nebraska senator (He who has ears, let him hear).

I was pleasantly surprised at how many 20-somethings were present, at least a third of the crowd I would say. And, naturally, the pro-life movement was there, too, talking up probably the most pro-life president ever.

And then it was back to the bus. I got home at 12:30 a.m. and slept well until about 4:30 a.m., when I woke up with the most awful cramp in the big toe of my right foot.

But I don’t blame Trump for this, so the news media need not call me.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media