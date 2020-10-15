Biden campaign has not denied damning report stemming from abandoned laptop

by WorldTribune Staff, October 15, 2020

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden and his handlers are not disputing the “basic facts” in the New York Post’s Wednesday report in which emails were revealed that show a direct link between then-Vice President Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings, the Post’s editorial board said.

Biden’s campaign called “a lid” for the day at 9:41 a.m. Wednesday. “So reporters couldn’t push him about his past claims that he’d ‘never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings’ now that data from an old hard drive suggest that’s not so,” the editorial board noted on Thursday.

A Delaware computer shop owner told the Post the laptop with the emails was brought in for repair in April 2019 but never picked up. He turned it over to the FBI, while giving a copy of the drive to Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer.

As the Post reported on Wednesday, while Hunter Biden was enjoying a lucrative position on the board of the Burisma energy firm, Vadym Pozharskyi, a top Burisma adviser, emailed him in May 2014 asking for “advice on how you could use your influence” on the company’s behalf.

Pozharskyi emailed a note of gratitude on April 17, 2015, a year after Hunter Biden had been brought on with a salary reported to be $50,000 a month: “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure.”

Biden’s campaign “didn’t respond to The Post’s five pre-publication requests for comment nor ever deny the emails’ veracity. It won’t even say Joe never met with Pozharskyi — but only that no such meeting shows on his ‘official schedules,’ ” the editorial board noted.

The editorial board added that Hunter Biden has also not disputed the Post’s reporting. Hunter Biden’s lawyer George Mesires refused comment, “except to slam Rudy Giuliani, who gave us a copy of the hard drive Sunday.”

