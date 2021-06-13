Biden buys world 500 million vaccine shots paid for by U.S. taxpayers

by WorldTribune Staff, June 13, 2021

Joe Biden announced he is dispatching half a billion Pfizer Covid vaccine doses to destinations around the world.

“We’re a nation full of people who step up at times of need to help our fellow human beings, both at home and abroad,” Biden said, in making his announcement. “We’re not perfect, but we step up.”

By “we” he meant U.S. taxpayers.

“This isn’t an announcement about Pfizer giving away 500 million shots to the world,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted. “It’s an announcement about Americans purchasing the shots from Pfizer to then distribute to the world. And we don’t have the actual dollars and cents on the costs-to-taxpayers for this big redistribution of vaccine-tied dollars give-away just yet; the White House hasn’t exactly been forthcoming on that detail.”

Chumley added: “It’s easy to spend other people’s money, isn’t it?”

Biden and his handlers didn’t elaborate on the taxpayer-funded part, Chumley noted, “but let’s be clear: When he talks about purchasing 500 million doses of coronavirus vaccine, he’s talking about using U.S. tax dollars to make the purchase. Another way to look at it: If Peter is the American taxpayer and Paul, the Third World, Joe Biden is trying to play Jesus. Or rather, a skewed version of Jesus, the one who pushes socialism as biblical.”

In one of those Nancy Pelosi you must pass the bill to find out what’s in it moments, tucked away in recent Covid-related legislation were congressional approvals of $4 billion for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) for “multilateral Covid-19 vaccine efforts,” and various supplemental appropriations totaling $15 billion for a “range” of other “global Covid-19 responses,” according to the Congressional Research Service.

“The Covid vaccine market is really taking off,” Chumley noted.

“It’s becoming almost as lucrative as the radical environmentalists sale of credits on the carbon dioxide market — you know, the one where the government generates the fear to fabricate a market that then becomes a most lucrative government-corporate-special agenda cash cow?”

And that’s where Covax steps in.

Covax, according to its website description, is “one of three pillars of the Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator, which was launched in April by the World Health Organization, the European Commission and France in response to this pandemic.”

What’s does Covax do?

“It unites governments, global health bureaucrats, vaccine makers, scientists, philanthropists and private sector players in the diagnosis and treatment of Covid-19, and the administration of coronavirus vaccines. And then whatever other vaccines come down the pike,” Chumley noted.

“Selling fear is fun. And profitable. It’s a project, too, of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, an organization started in 1999 with $750 million seed money from The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — you know, the foundation headed by the guy at the helm of pushing coronavirus vaccines for the entire world. The foundation tied through its Decade of Vaccines program to Anthony Fauci, the other guy at the helm of pushing coronavirus vaccines for the entire world.”

Chumley continued: “Covax, at its root, is sort of a bypass of all the vaccine-permitting requirements — i.e., safety measures — from all the various levels of bureaucracies in all the various levels of government. Wanna get a vaccine approved and sold quickly? Forget that cumbersome Food and Drug Administration process; forget even that public relations-shaky emergency use authorization method. Go to Covax. Join the Covax Facility. Covax has got yer back. The organization identifies markets for vaccines, serves as a conduit between manufacturers and governments to get these newly developed shots into people’s arms, and it does it all in a way that speeds right by the normal safety measures that make it so tough for pharmaceutical companies to turn their years of research and development into actual profit.”

What does Joe Biden get from this deal?

“Who knows,” Chumley wrote. “Political capital? Cold hard cash? An expansion of the circle of globalist governance? A weekend get-away in Venezuela and a specially arranged dinner with Nicolas Maduro to talk shop? Again, who knows.

“What is known, though, is U.S. taxpayers are footing this Gavi-Covax-coronavirus-vaccine-giveaway multi-million, multi-billion dollar bill. And you can be sure taxpayers aren’t going to see any financial return on the investment.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief