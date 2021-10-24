Biden building $450,000 border wall around his beach house, paid for by taxpayers

by WorldTribune Staff, October 24, 2021

Joe Biden has ordered a halt to all construction on the wall at the U.S. southern border. Meanwhile, record numbers of illegal immigrants are pouring across the border, many of who are secretly shipped to locations around the country.

Biden has moved to ensure, however, that none of those illegals makes it into his fancy beach house in Delaware.

A contract at USASPENDING.gov stipulates the “purchase and installation of security fencing” at Biden’s Rehoboth beach house. The total amount of the contract is around $450,000, the New York Post reported on Oct. 22.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is listed as the main awarding and funding office of the contract to build the barrier while the U.S. Secret Service is listed as the sub-agency. Additional information and details about the fence have not been publicly released.

Earlier this month, DHS announced the cancellation of “the remaining border barrier contracts located within U.S. Border Patrol’s (USBP) Laredo Sector and all border barrier contracts located in the Rio Grande Valley Sector.”

DHS said the funds that were to be used to build the wall will be spent on environmental projects including “biological, cultural, and natural resource surveys” in the border region.

During his bizarre CNN town hall on Thursday, Biden said he hasn’t “had time to get down” to the border.

It has been 277 days since Jan. 20. Biden has been able to get to Delaware for 70 of those days.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief