‘Biden blew it,’ railroad workers union say as strike looms

by WorldTribune Staff, November 29, 2022

As Congress prepares a vote that could avoid a railroad strike ahead of the Christmas holiday season, the Railroad Workers Union is slamming Joe Biden for his inability to come through for a key Democrat constituency.

Biden had celebrated in September after say a deal had been reached that would end negotiations between railway workers and their bosses, averting a strike. That deal has since been rejected by multiple unions, which are now turning on Biden.

“Joe Biden blew it,” Railroad Workers United said in a Nov. 29 press release. “He had the opportunity to prove his labor-friendly pedigree to millions of workers by simply asking Congress for legislation to end the threat of a national strike on terms more favorable to workers. Sadly, he could not bring himself to advocate for a lousy handful of sick days. The Democrats and Republicans are both pawns of big business and the corporations.”

Biden, who often boasts about being the most pro-union president in history, is now pleading with Congress to use the power granted it under the Railway Labor Act of 1926 to avert a strike that would cause severe economic disruption.

The threat of a strike pits Biden and other Democrats against the unions, which are normally among the party’s staunchest allies. A handful of leftist members of Congress, such as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, are holding out on the side of the unions.

“The ‘most labor-friendly president in history’ has proven that he and the Democratic Party are not the friends of labor they have touted themselves to be,” reads another part of the Railroad Workers United release. “These wolves in sheep’s clothing have for decades been in bed with corporate America and have allowed them to continue chipping away at the American middle class and organized labor.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress would take up a bill this week to avert a strike.

