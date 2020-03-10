Biden already picking out his Cabinet; to include Susan Rice, John Kerry

by WorldTribune Staff, March 10, 2020

The election hasn’t been held yet, but Joe Biden has already began to assemble his Cabinet, a report said.

A Biden administration will include former Obama administration officials as well as several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have dropped out of the race and endorsed the former vice president, according to a March 9 report by Axios.

Biden said he would pick former Secretary of State John Kerry for a newly created Cabinet position to oversee climate change issues. Susan Rice — former Obama-era national security adviser — would be Biden’s secretary of state.

The former vice president also envisions Sen. Elizabeth Warren as Treasury secretary or vice president, and billionaire Mike Bloomberg as head of the World Bank, the report said.

“Biden advisers expect Pete Buttigieg to get a prominent slot after his swift endorsement of Biden — perhaps as ambassador to the UN, or as U.S. trade representative,” the report said.

As far as his running mate goes, the report said Biden is considering Sens. Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Meanwhile, it appears the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is doing all it can to drag Biden across the finish line in the Democratic primaries. The DNC said it will change its debate format to allow the candidates to sit down during the March 15 debate in Arizona.

The move comes as several media outlets and politicians continue to question the 77-year-old Biden’s fitness for the White House.

The candidates in the March 15 debate will be seated and take questions from the audience, the DNC said. The format change, which was first reported by Politico, would be a departure from the past ten debates, where candidates stood behind lecterns and faced questions from moderators.

“Why does Joe Biden not want to stand toe-to-toe with Sen. Sanders on the debate stage on March 15 and have an opportunity to defend his record and articulate his vision for the future?” asked Jeff Weaver, Sanders’ senior adviser.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted: “What is Biden going to do if he’s the nominee and he doesn’t have the rotted DNC to protect him by corruptly changing the rules that let him basically lounge around in a bed taking questions from nice people instead of having to stand on his feet and directly debate?”

“He is a candidate that is mentally deteriorating. People in the Democratic establishment say, ‘Oh don’t say that.’ They really believe that they can shield Joe Biden from public scrutiny and the reality is, they can’t,” Justin Horwtiz, a Democratic strategist and Sanders supporter, admitted during an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

