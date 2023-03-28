Biden after Nashville tragedy: ‘I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 28, 2023

This is the supposed leader of the free world.

This is the guy carrying the so-called nuclear football. This is the great unifier.

With the news of the massacre at Covenant School in Nashville dominating the airwaves and Internet on Monday morning and afternoon, Joe Biden during a White House event joked about ice cream.

Six people were dead, including three children, and here is what Biden said prior to commenting on the tragic events of the day: “Thank you. My name is Joe Biden. (Laughter.) I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband. (Laughter.) And I eat Jeni’s Ice Cream, chocolate chip. (Laughter.) I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. (Laughter.)”

Not surprisingly, regime media attempted to run cover for their overlord by claiming critics of Biden’s comments were ignoring the full context.

Here is the context:

Police received a call to the Covenant School at 10:13 a.m.; the suspect was declared dead 14 minutes later after murdering six people.

This was widely known by anyone paying attention to the news.

As stated on the White House website, Biden hosted the SBA Women’s Business Summit at the White House and began speaking at 2:43 p.m. EDT. Washington, D.C. is an hour ahead of Nashville.

The massacre had already taken place and the details were already known by Biden’s team, yet he still shuffled out and joked about ice cream. When he finished with the joke, which received canned laughs from those in attendance, Biden then spoke about the Nashville school shooting and immediately politicized it, saying “I call on Congress, again, to pass my assault weapons ban. It’s about time that we begin to make some more progress.”

Yes, Biden was speaking at a pre-planned event and was likely just following the script as his handlers had prepared it. So why didn’t one of those handlers tell old Joe to cut the ice cream joke and go straight to the prepared remarks on the shooting?

There is no way to spin it.

“To say that he misunderstood the moment would be an understatement,” former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told Fox News. “You know, the president is watching, you’d hope before he comes down there, the awful scenes from the shooting and the reactions of family members and friends of people in that school. And to be coming down, joking about the fact that he’s Jill Biden’s husband and looking for chocolate chip ice cream is hardly the way to start it. There’s no way to talk about something like this except to say that for all of us who are parents, what we dread every day is the news about the health and life of our children. And so there’s no room to joke in that circumstance at all.”

Outkick.com’s Mark Harris noted: “What makes Biden’s comments that much more ridiculous, is that Biden being persuaded into doing things with the reward of ice cream isn’t entirely unbelievable. This is a man who gets lost on stages, falls off bikes, and has more unfinished thoughts than completed ones,” “Biden’s ice cream comment isn’t just embarrassing for him and the 17 supporters he still has, it’s an embarrassment to the entire country. Making a mockery of the presidency and the United States is no new feat for Jill Biden’s husband, this was sadly just a day that ends in the letter Y for the Biden administration.”

The New York Post noted how, remarkably, Biden after speaking about the Nashville shooting again returned to the subject of ice cream with another shout-out to a rep from Jeni’s, an Ohio-based chain with shops across the country, including a location near the White House.

“The businesses represented in this room stretch across industries, from restaurants to architectural firms to hardware stores, plus Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. And by the way — by the way, it is splendid,” Biden gushed. “If I were allowed to take you upstairs, you got a whole freezer full of Jeni’s chocolate chip ice cream. You know it’s pretty dull when you’ve been in public life as long as I have and you’re known for two things: chocolate chip ice cream and Ray-Bans sunglasses, but what the hell.”

