Biden Administration jails first top Trump official as 2024 campaign begins; Fox rebukes Navarro

by WorldTribune Staff, March 19, 2024

Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro reported to federal prison in Miami on Tuesday after his last-ditch appeal to the Supreme Court was denied.

“When I walk in that prison today, the justice system, such as it is, will have done a crippling blow to the constitutional separation of powers and executive privilege,” Navarro said.

Navarro was convicted in September on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to testify and provide documents to the House Jan. 6 Select Committee. He was sentenced to four months in prison and required to pay a $9,500 fine.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted in a social media post: “The Biden Admin just threw one of Trump’s senior advisors in jail today. Peter Navarro was Trump’s Director of Trade and Manufacturing, the CCP’s top adversary, hated by their Big Tech and Wall St cronies. Are you paying attention yet?”

Supreme Court Justice John Roberts said in his ruling he had “no basis to disagree” with a previous court’s determination that executive privilege, had Trump invoked it, would not have allowed Navarro to defy the subpoena.

Navarro told reporters he enters his prison sentence “proudly” and with “strength” knowing Trump is the 2024 Republican nominee.

Navarro also said he doesn’t want a pardon from either Joe Biden or a future President Trump, saying he wants to win his appeal at the Supreme Court on the merits of his argument.

Related: Peter Navarro, who authored 2020 election irregularities report, sentenced to four months in prison, January 25, 2024

“I’m asking you to fact-check everything I say today and write the bigger stories here, which I think are the important ones,” Navarro said. “Let’s talk about some facts here. I am the first senior White House adviser in the history of our republic that has ever been charged with this alleged crime.”

Moments later, just as the Donald Trump ally asserted that Congress couldn’t compel a presidential adviser to testify, Fox News anchor Sandra Smith cut away from his speech in order to take Navarro up on his fact-checking challenge.

Fox News host Sandra Smith cut away from Navarro’s comments apparently to fact check him. Smith stated: “He began by saying ‘not about me.’ he said this was about a crippling blow to the justice system. To fact check there, it is no longer an alleged crime that he’ll be serving this four-month sentence for. He has obviously been convicted, and there was no evidence that would have excluded him, per executive privilege, from testifying.”

Smith continued: “So [Supreme Court Chief Justice] John Roberts, on Monday, refused to delay his prison time. He continues to appeal his conviction, Peter Navarro, for refusing to testify before Congress for his involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Seventy-four years old. Peter Navarro, on his way to prison.”

Meanwhile, Georgia Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the House Administration Committee’s Oversight Subcommittee, told Newsmax on Monday that although the Select Committee on Jan. 6 was partially tasked with finding “security failures” at the U.S. Capitol that day, they were “basically silent on it.”

Loudermilk said the focus of the investigation into Jan. 6 was to help make the Capitol safer. Yet, it was clear to him that the committee was only interested in framing Trump and sticking to their “single narrative.”

“We highlighted that the name Donald Trump was listed 1,900 times in the report but pipe bomb was only listed five times. So, that tells you where their priorities were in this report,” he said during an appearance on “Greg Kelly Reports.”

On Sunday, Trump slammed former Rep. Liz Cheney in response to allegations that the Jan. 6 Committee destroyed and withheld key pieces of evidence saying, “She should go to jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!”

Your Choice