Biden administration declares war on Texas over sex-change operations on children

by WorldTribune Staff, March 6, 2022

Team Biden has deployed its woke army against Texas after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott directed the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to investigate subjecting children to transgender procedures as “child abuse.”

In issuing the order, Abbott directed DFPS to investigate instances where children in the state have been subjected to “a wide variety of elective procedures for gender transitioning, including reassignment surgeries that can cause sterilization, mastectomies, removals of otherwise healthy body parts, and administration of puberty-blocking drugs or supraphysiologic doses of testosterone or estrogen.”

Joe Biden warned Abbott that the White House is “putting the state of Texas on notice that their discriminatory actions put children’s lives at risk. These announcements make clear that rather than weaponizing child protective services against loving families, child welfare agencies should instead expand access to gender-affirming care for transgender children. Respected medical organizations have said that access to gender-affirming care for transgender children can benefit mental health, lower suicide rates, and improve other health outcomes.”

Abbott’s order cited a legal opinion from Attorney General Ken Paxton which cited numerous doctors and other medical sources, claiming that “there is no evidence that long-term mental health outcomes are improved or that rates of suicide are reduced by hormonal or surgical intervention.”

Biden called Abbott’s direction “government overreach at its worst.”

“That is quite an indictment coming from a man who has spent his entire tenure in the White House mandating and dictating his way through a “pandemic” that is no real threat to most Americans. If Mr. Biden wishes to see ‘government overreach at its worst,’ he need look no farther than the nearest mirror,” C. Mitchell Shaw wrote in a March 3 analysis for The New American.

Biden added: “Like so many anti-transgender attacks proliferating in states across the country, the governor’s actions callously threaten to harm children and their families just to score political points. These actions are terrifying many families in Texas and beyond. And they must stop.”

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra said “HHS will take immediate action if needed” to stop Abbott’s order.

“I know that many youth and their supportive families are feeling scared and isolated because of these attacks. HHS is closely monitoring the situation in Texas, and will use every tool at our disposal to keep Texans safe,” Becerra said.

Conservatives were backing Abbott.

Ryan T. Anderson, president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center and author of the book When Harry Became Sally, told Fox News Digital: “It is profoundly unethical to intervene in the normal physical development of a child as part of ‘affirming’ a ‘gender identity’ at odds with bodily sex,. Governments should prohibit this misuse of medical technology and protect children from these harms.”

Mitchell Swan, a retired Marine colonel and Republican candidate for Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, told Fox News Digital: “Adults deciding to mutilate their body is one thing, but forcing a child to do this is abuse. I would love to see similar action taken in Georgia to protect children, who are still developing both physically and mentally, from being subjected to radical and permanent procedures such as these.”

“For adults, and especially medical professionals, to be putting their political agendas ahead of real science and ahead of what is best for our children, is frankly obscene and unconscionable,” Swan added. “I’ve always advocated for a nation where Americans can live how they want to live, even if I don’t understand it. But forcing hormone therapy or any other form of transition on a child is wrong, plain and simple. It’s abusive and should be treated as such.”

Why WorldTribune? . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief