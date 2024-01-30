Betting odds: Trump’s lead widens, Michelle Obama moves into third place

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 30, 2024

Former President Donald Trump is over 50 percent in the most recent betting odds for the presidency.

An aggregate of four betting sites shows Trump at 50.3 percent while Joe Biden trails at 37.5 percent.

Michelle Obama has moved into third place at 4.8 percent.

Bookmakers now see the former first lady as a better long-shot bet for the presidency than Nikki Haley, Gavin Newsom, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., or Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik is odds makers’ top choice for the GOP vice presidential selection.

Stefanik (22.7 percent) is followed by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (17.7 percent), Vivek Ramaswamy (13.4 percent), and South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott (12.5 percent).

The odds are an aggregate from the Betfair, Smarkets, PredictIt, and Polymarket betting sites.

