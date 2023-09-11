Berenson: Covid jab makes kids vulnerable to other infections; Fact-check disputes, citing authors

by WorldTribune Staff, September 11, 2023

[Editor’s note: Updated with Alex Berenson’s analysis and fact-check which disputed his take on this story.]

Children who received Pfizer’s mRNA Covid shots had a weakened immune response to other viruses and bacteria, Alex Berenson noted in an Aug. 30 Unreported Truths analysis on Substack.com, citing a study by Australian researchers.

“The diminished response appeared within weeks after the second Pfizer dose, the authors found. Blood taken from the children produced fewer crucial signaling molecules when stimulated with several common potential bacteria and viruses,” Berenson wrote. Over time, the immune response to bacteria returned to normal. But the diminished response to viruses lasted at least six months, for as long as the researchers collected data.”

“Our study showed that, in children, SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination decreases inflammatory cytokine responses,” the authors wrote.

The Covid shots cause “a general decrease in cytokine and chemokine responses” to bacteria, fungi, and non-Covid viruses in children after the Covid injection, according to the study published on Aug. 25 in Frontiers in Immunology.

The Science Feedback fact-check site wrote: “The study showed that the cytokine production profile changed after COVID-19 vaccination. But this doesn’t mean that vaccinated children are more susceptible to other diseases, as Berenson and others claimed. Science Feedback reached out to Berenson to ask what evidence he has in support of this claim; the review will be updated if additional information becomes available.”

Science Feedback said it reached out to the study’s authors for comment and received an email response stating: “Our research does not provide any evidence to suggest that COVID-19 vaccines are harmful to the immune system of children or adults. In particular, it is incorrect to suggest that our study results show that COVID-19 vaccines ‘suppress the immune system’. These cytokine responses are only one facet of the body’s combined immune response and we do not know how long they last. We did not investigate the clinical consequence of these changes, which could just as easily be beneficial (e.g., by reducing harmful inflammation) as undesirable.”

Berenson noted that “several physicians who reviewed the study independently for Unreported Truths said they found it very troubling.”

“My read on this paper is that it [mRNA vaccination] may in fact cause not just a short-term vulnerability to bacterial and viral infection in children, but it might cause a long-term immune deficiency,” one physician emailed Berenson, adding that he worried public health authorities will simply ignore the paper.

“Just see how the authors sidestep their own findings,” the physician wrote. “The authors won’t even bluntly state that it appears that the mRNA shot caused a persistent immune deficiency in children. Their conclusion is it “alters” the cytokine response. This is the amount of courage in medicine.”

The study was conducted by researchers from the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute and Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, Australia.

Immunologist and computational biologist Jessica Rose wrote in a social media post that the study “is a confirmation of what I said ages ago here – immune deficiencies: Why aim the injection guns at children? COVID doesn’t affect them. The shots do.”

Writing for Slay News on Sept. 9, Frank Bergman noted the new study “shows that Covid mRNA vaccines are responsible for a global epidemic of vaccine-acquired immune deficiencies (VAIDS). Like, AIDS, VAIDS, attacks the body’s immune system making people vulnerable to other infections, not just Covid. The new study specifically raises concerns about the immune effects of Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

“VAIDS is a new colloquial term coined by researchers and health practitioners amid soaring cases of compromised immune systems since the Covid shots rollout.”

Professor Retsef Levi, specializing in risk management and health systems at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), posted on Twitter/X that the study “adds to cumulative evidence suggesting adverse immune alteration” by Covid vaccination.

Independent journalist Megyn Kelly revealed that she has been diagnosed with VAIDS and said that her immune system was damaged by her Covid shot.

She issued a statement about the diagnosis and said she regrets taking the Big Pharma injection:

“I regret getting the vaccine even though I am a 52-year-old woman because I don’t think I needed it. I think I would have been fine. I’ve gotten COVID many times and it was well past when the vaccine was doing what it was supposed to be doing. For the first time, I tested positive for an autoimmune issue at my annual physical. And I went to the best Rheumatologist in New York, and I asked her, ‘do you think this could have to do with the fact that I got the damn booster and then got COVID within three weeks?’ And she said. ‘yes. Yes.’ I wasn’t the only one she’d seen that with.”

Please Support Real Journalism

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish