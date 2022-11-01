Bengals assistant coach Adam Zimmer, 38, dies unexpectedly

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 1, 2022

Adam Zimmer, an offensive analyst for the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals, died suddenly and unexpectedly. He was 38.

Police found Zimmer’s body at his home in Mendota Heights, Minnesota on Monday after a request for a welfare check at 1:15 p.m.

A cause of death has not been reported.

Police said “there was nothing suspicious and there didn’t appear to be any evidence of foul play.”

Zimmer was the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, and worked for his father with several NFL clubs, including the Bengals and Vikings. Most recently, he had been working remotely with the Bengals, but is not believed to have been in attendance for Monday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Zimmer rejoined the Bengals in July after eight years in Minnesota with his father. His coaching career began in 2006 as an assistant linebackers’ coach with the New Orleans Saints, who would go on to win Super Bowl XLIV.

“I can’t believe I’m writing this,’ Zimmer’s sister Corri wrote on Instagram alongside several images of her brother. “I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. I’ve felt pain like this once before but it’s been a while and I didn’t know I was able to feel like this again. My heart is shattered and it hurts so bad. I don’t know how to juggle being a mom to one year old twin boys and the grief of losing my brother so unexpectedly. I’m so lost, I’m so overwhelmed, I’m so heartbroken.”

