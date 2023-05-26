Beijing’s new U.S. ambassador calls on Chinese in America to ‘serve the motherland’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 26, 2023

Chinese “compatriots” in the United States are being called on to “serve the motherland.”

“Blood is thicker than water. Your support, involvement and contribution would be most valuable,” Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng wrote in a letter Tuesday, his first day in office, released by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Xie’s letter to “fellow compatriots,” written in English, included an invitation to visit China.

“A China marching toward modernity is a boon to the Chinese people and to countries across the world,” Xie’s letter states. “You are most welcome to visit China often to experience the progress of the country and find opportunities there for self-fulfillment.”

In a second open letter, this one to “Chinese students” and also written in English, Xie wrote: “The Chinese Dream of great national rejuvenation can only be realized with the hard work of generation after generation of young people.”

Xie — a member of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the former vice minister of foreign affairs — succeeds Qin Gang, whose tenure as Chinese ambassador to the U.S. ended in December 2022, according to Chinese government records.

While he was vice foreign minister, at a meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Tianjin in August 2021, Xie denounced the Biden administration for singling Beijing out as an “imaginary enemy,” and demanded that China be treated as an equal.

Xie blamed Washington for the “stalemate” in relations and accused the Biden administration of “demonizing” China. He then presented Sherman with two lists of Chinese grievances and demands — one on “U.S. wrongdoings that must stop” and the other on “key individual cases that China has concerns about.”

Xie’s tenure as Chinese ambassador to the U.S. begins as only 15% of Americans hold a favorable view of China, which is the lowest in recorded history, according to a March 2023 Gallup poll.

