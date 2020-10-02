Barrett negative on covid, ‘full steam ahead’ on nomination

by WorldTribune Staff, October 2, 2020

A spokesperson for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will proceed as planned after Barrett tested negative for coronavirus.

Barrett has not seen President Donald Trump since Saturday, during the nomination announcement but has been visiting senators on Capitol Hill. Both the president and First Lady Melania Trump confirmed early Friday morning they tested positive for the virus.

Graham spokesperson Kevin Bishop said the senator had spoken to Trump Friday morning and the president “sounded good, sounded upbeat.” The first thing Trump asked about was Barrett’s confirmation hearings.

“Full steam ahead on SCOTUS,” Bishop told Fox News.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted Friday morning that he’d spoken over the phone with Trump. “He’s in good spirits and we talked business — especially how impressed Senators are with the qualifications of Judge Barrett. Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve.”

In an interview with Hugh Hewitt Friday morning, McConnell also said he doesn’t anticipate any event that will derail the process, such as was the case with Justice Brett Kavanaugh, when Christine Blasey Ford stepped forward with sexual assault allegations.

“This is a woman who’s led an extraordinary life. She’s got seven children – two of them adopted – one with special needs,” McConnell told Hewitt. “She’s led an incredibly outstanding life with a wonderful family. We don’t anticipate any kind of unanticipated event that could throw us off schedule.”

Barrett has met with 32 senators over the past three days on Capitol Hill.

