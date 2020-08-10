Barr unloads to Levin on ‘Bolsheviks’ and Left’s ‘lust for power’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 10, 2020

The Left’s “lust for power” is driving Black Lives Matter and Antifa “Bolsheviks” who are intent on “tearing down the system,” Attorney General William Barr said Sunday on Fox News’s “Life, Liberty & Levin”.

Black Lives Matter, Barr said, is “a revolutionary group that is interested in some form of socialism, communism. They’re essentially Bolsheviks. Their tactics are fascistic.”

Antifa rioters are engaged in “a new form of urban guerrilla warfare,” Barr told host Mark Levin.

“The way the guerrilla…hides out among the people as a fish in the ocean…what they do is they are essentially shielding themselves or shrouding themselves in First Amendment activity,” Barr said. “They go into the demonstrations, which are exercising First Amendment activity, and they insinuate themselves in there to shield themselves. That’s where they swim. And what they do is they hijack these demonstrations and they provoke violence.”

The Left now represents a “Rousseauian revolutionary party that believes in tearing down the system” and are interested in “complete political victory.”

The movement “began the day Trump won in 2016, and from that point forward, there’s been the resistance,” Barr told Levin. “They were trying to impeach him from Day One. They have done everything they can … and I think it’s because of the desire for power that the Left wants.”

Power has become a “secular religion of the Left,” Barr said. “They want to run people’s lives so they can design utopia for all of us … and it’s the lust for power. And they weren’t expecting Trump’s victory. And it outrages them.”

Democrats’ plan to institute majority mail-in voting is very disturbing and the “doomsday scenario” for Left’s power grab, the attorney general said.

Barr said that while some on the Left are “true believers” who want to tear down the system, others are “cowards” who don’t want to face a primary challenge.

“So for them, it’s careerism,” Barr said. “You know, I sort of like my current gig, and I’ll do anything to stay here, and I won’t stand up for what is right. I won’t stand up for the country. I won’t stand up for our institutions.”

He said House Judiciary Committee Democrats were afraid to have him speak at a recent hearing and tried to burn up the time so he couldn’t provide answers but that he quickly caught on to what was happening.

“I mean, I said during my hearing, can any of you just come out and say it’s not OK to burn down federal courthouses?” Barr said, referring to the recent unrest in Portland.

“I mean, they talk about the rule of law,” he said. “They talk about the importance of the federal legal system, the protection of civil rights. Well, the heart of that is our court system, and they’re not willing, not one of them piped up to say no, it’s not OK to be burning down federal courts.”

Barr also hit the major media for “projecting a narrative” and selling a “lie” to the American people in their watered-down coverage of the ongoing rioting.

“You don’t see it on the networks. You don’t see it on the other cable stations. And yet you hear about these ‘peaceful’ demonstrators. So it’s you know, it’s just a lie. The American people are being told a lie by the media,” Barr said.

The media has become “extremely monolithic,” he concluded, “and it’s wedded in many ways to the Democratic Party.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media