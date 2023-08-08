Bannon: Trump indictments are establishment’s threat to all who would later step up

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 8, 2023

The U.S. establishment elites are determined to take down former President Donald Trump because “he was the person who put you in the room and put you at the head of the table to let you have the say in the direction of this country,” Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon said on his Aug. 7 War Room podcast.

Trump put “the country and its citizens first,” Bannon said. “Exactly opposite of what the oligarchs and globalists want to do.”

Democrats and their allies in the deep state and throughout the major media have targeted the America First movement and anyone who dares to take a leadership role in it, Bannon said. They not only want to destroy Trump, “they want to send a message that if you step up as a leader in this movement you will be destroyed.”

As Trump posted on social media:

HOW CAN MY CORRUPT POLITICAL OPPONENT PUT ME ON TRIAL(S) DURING A CAMPAIGN THAT I AM WINNING (BY A LOT!), BUT FORCING ME TO SPEND TIME AND MONEY AWAY FROM THE “CAMPAIGN TRAIL” IN ORDER TO FIGHT BOGUS ACCUSATIONS & CHARGES? IS THIS GOING TO BE THE FUTURE OF ELECTIONS IN AMERICA? CAN A PRESIDENT ORDER HIS DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE TO INDICT AN OPPONENT JUST PRIOR TO AN ELECTION?

