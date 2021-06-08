Bannon: GOP in 2022 should appoint Trump House Speaker so he can impeach Joe Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, June 8, 2021

Rumors have been swirling lately about former President Donald Trump running for Congress in 2022.

On his Monday War Room broadcast, former Trump White House adviser Steven Bannon said Trump should not run in 2022, but if Republicans regain control of the House, which is looking increasingly possible, they should name Trump the interim Speaker so he can then immediately launch impeachment hearings against Joe Biden.

“Our concept is that we’re going to have a sweeping victory, you can already see the momentum building in 2022,” Bannon said.

“And our theory of the case is Donald Trump does not need to run for Congress and should not run for Congress as an individual congressman. That’s ridiculous.

“What Donald Trump should do is after we win a sweeping victory, the House members should vote him as Speaker of the House, at least for some interim period of time.

“Not Kevin McCarthy, Donald Trump. Where Donald Trump takes the gavel from Nancy Pelosi and he immediately moves to impeach Joe Biden.”

Ari Fleischer, the George W. Bush-era press secretary, noted in an interview with Just the News that “you don’t need to be a member of the House of Representatives to be elected speaker. So, Republicans take back control of Congress in 2022, and when it comes time to vote for speaker, they can name [Trump] speaker. Then, if Republicans took two-thirds of the Senate, they can impeach Joe Biden, impeach Kamala Harris, and voila — Speaker Donald Trump becomes president.”

Observers say that Trump added to the intrigue in a video for the National Republican Senatorial Committee saying: “We’re gonna take back the Senate, take back the House, we’re gonna take back the White House and sooner than you think.”

Trump said he has been closely monitoring the election audits in Arizona and New Hampshire as well as the developing audit efforts in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

As for Trump running for Congress in 2022, conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root floated the idea last week during an interview with Trump, to which the former president responded, “That’s so — that’s so interesting.” He went on to call it a good idea.

Speculation of Trump running again in 2024 is also heating up. Over the weekend, Trump answered questions on Fox News about his next potential running mate.

Following Facebook’s decision to maintain the ban on Trump’s account until at least January 2023, those subscribed to the Save America PAC email list received a brief note from Trump: “Next time I’m in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. It will be all business!”

