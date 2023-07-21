Bannon: Before parade on Jan. 20, 2025, Trump will ‘declassify everything,’ including Jeffrey Epstein files

by WorldTribune Staff, July 21, 2023

Before his return to the White House and “before the parade starts” on Jan. 20, 2025, Donald Trump will declassify essentially everything, Steve Bannon said in an address to the Turning Point Action Conference last weekend.

In the war against the “deep state and administrative state,” Bannon said that Trump plans to declassify “all of the assassination files.” Those include the files on the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and Robert F. Kennedy.

As a “bonus,” Bannon said, files will be declassified on the attempted assassination of George Wallace and the files on Jeffrey Epstein to “see who murdered him under Bill Barr.”

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish