Banner flies over New York beaches: ‘The Gov Killed Nana!’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 7, 2020

A small airplane towing a message about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus crisis was seen at many of the most popular beaches in New York over the Labor Day weekend.

The plane towed a banner reading: “The Gov Killed Nana!”.

The banner appeared to be a reference Cuomo’s covid emergency order issued in March which forced nursing homes to accept COVID-positive or suspected patients — an order that many believe was responsible for thousands of coronavirus-related deaths in New York nursing homes.

One person who was at Rockaway Beach when the plane passed overhead told the New York Post that beachgoers had applauded the banner, adding, “The people were going crazy. [Cuomo] is nothing but a liar, condescending and miserable person. His carelessness caused the death of a lot of people unnecessarily.”

Cuomo has referred to the coronavirus crisis in New York’s nursing homes as a “shiny object” aimed at him by Republican critics.

“They don’t want to talk about what the federal government did on COVID so they want to attack the Democrats for nursing home deaths,” Cuomo claimed. “The same MO just distract, you know, create a shiny object to take attention off what they don’t want you to focus on. They don’t want to talk about the federal government’s response or lack of response … We had the worst case in the United States, because the federal government had no idea what was going on.”

Rep. Steve Scalise, Louisiana Republican and ranking member on the House Select Committee on Coronavirus Response, responded to Cuomo, saying:

“There is no excuse that will change the fact that the grieving families of those who died because of these orders still deserve answers. We will continue to call on our Democrat colleagues to join us in getting to the bottom of this and look for other ways to obtain the information that these governors are withholding.”

Cuomo was one of five Democrat governors who ordered nursing homes to accept patients regardless of their COVID status and despite federal recommendations advising against it. The others were Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and Gavin Newsom of California.

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi attributed the sign and its message to “conspiracy nuts.”

“Everyone knows this governor has worked day in and day out to protect all New Yorkers and that’s why these sad politically motivated lies always land with a thud and I have no comment on how conspiracy nuts want to waste their money,” Azzopardi said.

