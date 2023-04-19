Bank records tie Bidens to ‘human trafficking’ in Russia, Ukraine

by WorldTribune Staff, April 19, 2023

The Biden family profited from a human trafficking scheme that included a prostitution ring in the United States and other countries including Russia and Ukraine, said two Republicans on the House Oversight Committee who viewed Treasury Department Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs).

Bank documents contain “jaw-dropping” details of the lucrative Biden family foreign business deals, said Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Nancy Mace of South Carolina.

“I just saw evidence of human trafficking,” Greene said after reviewing the SARs. “This involved prostitutes, not only from here in the United States but foreign countries like Russia and Ukraine.”

The foreign business deals, Greene said, involved Joe Biden‘s son, Hunter Biden, and “many more family members extending past Hunter Biden and his immediate family.”

Greene and Mace are on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, which is investigating the Biden family’s foreign business deals to determine if Joe Biden participated or had knowledge of them.

Greene, in a video posted on Twitter, said records she reviewed showed “an enterprise wrapped around Joe Biden, involving not only multiple family members more than we thought there were, but other people as well as just a complete conglomerate of LLC shell companies where money was passing through foreign countries — China, Ukraine, but many more countries than just those.”

Mace said she came to a similar conclusion after reviewing 100 suspicious activity reports: “I have to tell you, there are more Bidens involved than we knew previously,” Mace tweeted. “And every time you look under a stone, there’s so much more you have to investigate because it’s wild the number of family members involved.”

Mace said the money involved in the Biden family business transactions “is astronomical.” She also said the records show “the source of the funding, where the money’s going, the shell companies, prostitution rings, etc. It’s insanity to me that it’s not been investigated in the way that it should be,” Mace said.

Oversight Committee chair Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said this week the committee’s recent review of the SARs determined nine members of the Biden clan “may have benefited” from business deals orchestrated by Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, and several business associates.

Related: MTG on Treasury reports: Nation compromised by ‘Biden family crime syndicate’, April 18, 2023

Democratic lawmakers who serve on the committee did not accompany Republicans to the Treasury Department to review the Suspicious Activity Reports.

Joe Biden has denied being involved or knowing anything about the business dealings of his son, brother and their associates. But the records suggest he played a central role in the family’s business deals, whether or not he knew about them.

Bank records and other evidence revealed so far show the Biden family and their associates made deals with foreign nationals from China, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan and several other countries. The transactions date back to Joe Biden‘s tenure as vice president.

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish