Bail fund backed by Biden, Harris helped free man accused in sexual assault of 8-year-old girl

by WorldTribune Staff, September 17, 2020

A bail fund supported by the Joe Biden campaign and Kamala Harris helped free several people accused of heinous crimes, including the sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl, a report said.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) helped bail out Timothy Wayne Columbus, 36, who faces up to 30 years in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in 2015, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Harris called on her followers to donate to the MFF in a June 1 tweet: “If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.”

The fundraising page Harris linked to in her tweet, which contains her picture and the slogan of her former presidential campaign, was still actively accepting donations as of Wednesday.

At least 13 staffers working for Biden’s campaign also donated to the MFF, according to Reuters.

Court records show Columbus was released from a Minneapolis jail in early July on $75,000 bail. One day after his release, Columbus signed a document asking the court to return any refunded bail to the MFF.

Fox9 reported in August that the MFF paid $350,000 in cash to release twice-convicted rapist Christopher Boswell from jail. Boswell currently faces charges of kidnapping and sexual assault, according to the report.

The MFF also helped post bail in August for Richard Raynell Kelley, who is accused of assaulting a 71-year-old woman as he burglarized her home, court documents show. After being released from jail on $4,000 bail on Aug. 10, Kelley signed a document the same day requesting any refunded bail money to be returned to the MFF.

One week after his release Kelley was found to be in violation of his bail. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office told the DailyCaller on Wednesday there is still an active felony warrant out for his arrest.

The MFF bailed out Lionel Timms in late July in relation to a third-degree felony assault charge he faces for allegedly assaulting a person on a bus on July 11, according to Alpha News. Timms was arrested again while out on bail for allegedly assaulting a respected bar manager, who according to Alpha News suffered a traumatic brain injury.

