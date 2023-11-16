Babs blames God, not Biden; ‘Can’t live in this country’ if Trump wins in 2024

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 16, 2023

If the memory of Donald Trump winning back the White House is too painful, shouldn’t Barbra Streisand simply choose to forget it?

That’s not what’s happening with Babs. The smiles will be left behind as the bitter leftist vows to move out of the United States if Trump wins in 2024.

The idea that bad things are happening to some people as a result of the reversal of Trump policies has obviously not made an impact in Streisand land.

“I will move. I can’t live in this country if he became president,” Streisand told late-night host Stephen Colbert.

Asked where she would move, Streisand said: “Probably to England. I like England.”

In her new book, “My Name is Barbra”, Streisand calls Trump “completely unfit” to be commander in chief while simultaneously praising her friends Bill and Hillary Clinton as “the most appealing couple.”

The 81-year-old Streisand also said she likes the 80-year-old Biden: “I think he’s done a good job. I think he’s compassionate. He’s smart. He supports the right things.”

Asked about the spread of antisemitism, Streisand said: “It’s so sad. It’s so sad what’s going on today — meaning, people have to live together, even though they are different religions, or whatever. People are people. It’s true. You know, we all want the same thing. We all want love in our hearts, we all want family.”

She continued: “You see, this is why it’s hard to talk about my career or even my book when this deadly combustible thing is happening in the world. I could easily cry about this. Where is God in this time? Where is he or she? Why can’t that energy stop this madness?”

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines