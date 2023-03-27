Autism update: CDC data reveals rate increase to 1 in 36

by WorldTribune Staff, March 27, 2023

Data from 11 communities in the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) network show that 1 in 36 (2.8%) 8-year-old children have been identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to a March 25 analysis in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

The CDC said that autism is four times higher among boys than girls, meaning the rate is far worse than 1 in 36 for males.

The new findings are higher than the previous 2018 estimate that found a prevalence of 1 in 44 (2.3%).

“The true rate is considered to be significantly higher, say scientists, since it’s understood that many cases go officially undiagnosed,” independent journalist Sharyl Attkisson noted.

In the United States, autism has been a constant source of controversy since government studies and scientists first linked the disorder to childhood vaccinations in the late 1990s.

“The epidemic surged at the same time the childhood vaccine schedule tripled and children began to routinely get more and more doses,” Attkisson noted. “The vaccine industry is forecast to be a $125+ billion a year business in 2028. Any vaccine that makes it on the annual recommended schedule is an instant blockbuster in terms of sales.”

Over time, Attkisson continued, “the government has acknowledged in court cases, filings, and studies that there is a link between vaccines and autism in some children. However, government and public health officials often deny this is the case when speaking publicly.”

Vaccine producers are able to advertise their products without disclosing side effects and risks through use of a “legal loophole,” Attkisson noted.

“Several years ago, the FDA said it was examining the practice of vaccine makers failing to be forthright about adverse events, but the agency has not taken steps to change it,” Attkisson wrote. “In fact, the widespread advertising of vaccines with no side effects disclosed became even more prevalent with the Covid vaccines even as potentially deadly adverse events were identified.”

Attkisson continued:

“Vaccines have never been tested for safety and effectiveness in the way they are administered in the real world, with many given in combination with other vaccines and medicines, and to children with a wide range of predispositions that can affect their ability to successfully handle the immune challenges posed.

“For years, pharmaceutical interests have fought an unprecedented campaign to censor and manipulate news media coverage, medical school teachings, government actions, and scientific research in order to discourage research and reporting on the vaccine-autism link. They created the term ‘anti-vaccine,’ and often incorrectly apply it to people asking reasonable questions about vaccine safety, to scientists who unearth vaccine safety issues, and to parents of vaccine-injured children.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish