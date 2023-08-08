Australia hearing: Pfizer admits its employees got ‘special batch’ of Covid jab

by WorldTribune Staff, August 8, 2023

Pfizer officials admitted during an Australian Senate hearing that its employees Down Under were given a “special batch” of the Covid vaccine which was different than the jab given to the general population.

Under questioning by Sen. Malcolm Roberts, a Pfizer spokesperson revealed that the Big Pharma giant imported a special batch of Covid-19 shots solely for their employee vaccination program.

Roberts questioned Pfizer Australia’s Country Medical Director, Dr. Krishan Thiru, and Head of Regulatory Sciences, Dr. Brian Hewitt, with his inquiries eventually leading to Thiru confirming that Pfizer employees did not receive the normal vaccine.

Sen. Roberts also noted how Big Pharma had raked in historic profits from vaccinating the Australian population, and this was largely attributed to the Canberra government’s stringent pandemic lockdowns and an approach that critics say closely aligned with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Which begs the question: What vaccine did WEF officials take?

During the hearing, Roberts also demanded to know Pfizer’s role in the government’s decision to make vaccines mandatory for employment and their participation in potential government bans on alternative treatments such as Ivermectin.

“Pfizer has no involvement, had no involvement in the imposition of vaccine mandates… Pfizer has had no involvement in relation to Ivermectin,” said Thiru.

Roberts also inquired about Pfizer’s confidential indemnity agreements with the Australian government, suggesting that the taxpayers who funded the vaccine have the right to see the details of what they bought.

“Does the indemnity you have with the government extend to providing you with indemnity in the situation where an employee is forced by their employer to undergo vaccination and then experiences harm? And if you do have indemnity, I want the proof,” Roberts asked.

Thiru responded by saying the specifics of these agreements remain confidential, per standard practice for contractual arrangements between the government and private organizations.

“Senator, any indemnity agreements between Pfizer and the Australian government are confidential and we are not able to discuss that in this forum,” said Thiru.

Revolver News noted: “You’ve got to admit, Big Pharma hit the jackpot with those confidential agreements and lawsuit shields. Makes you wonder who else might have gotten their hands on a ‘special batch’ right here in America. After all, we’ve all seen the celebs and politicians rolling up their sleeves for the cameras. Was it a show, like some folks have suspected all along?”

BOMBSHELL: Pfizer employees were given a *special batch*… different from what was forced into the general population 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/CDww6wxFif — Pelham (@Resist_05) August 4, 2023

Pfizer Grilled By Australian Senators, Forced To Admit Their Employees Got A Different Batch Than The Publichttps://t.co/CM8EDM6dsK pic.twitter.com/gTWUIDVEFz — Timothy Lassley wants paper ballots! (@TiMLassley) August 5, 2023

