Attorney: Video shows police attacking Trump supporter Victoria White on Jan. 6

by WorldTribune Staff, December 23, 2021

The attorney for Jan. 6 defendant Victoria White has released video which he said shows U.S. Capitol Police brutally beating the Trump supporter and then parading her through the Capitol.

White, 39, from Rochester, Minnesota, has been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct; violent entry and disorderly conduct; impeding or attempting to impede law enforcement; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building; and obstruction of justice.

Attorney Joseph McBride said White “was pushed into the tunnel and desperately tried to escape. She never raises a finger to the police and never commits an offensive act. She is simply stuck, and they know it. What do they do? They attack her mercilessly. And there is nothing she can do about it.”

McBride said White was “hit approximately 35 times over the course of 4 minutes and 30 seconds, while appearing to be begging for mercy the entire time. She is hit with the baton while facing away. She is hit with the baton while facing forward. She is speared and poked with the baton about the face so as to inflict maximum pain. She collapses more than once and is stood up by the officers only to be maced and beaten again. At some point, White-shirt (officer) puts away his baton, not because he is showing mercy because he has a clear avenue to her face. As such, he unloads on the defenseless woman punching her five times in five seconds, directly in the face, with all of his might.”

White was beaten near death by Capitol Police, McBride said.

Gateway Pundit noted that the Department of Justice’s report on White’s activities at the Capitol on Jan. 6 fails to “describe the brutal pummeling she received at the hands of the Capitol Police officers.”

