Attorney Sidney Powell: New evidence proves ‘partisan FBI leaders’ framed Flynn

by WorldTribune Staff, April 27, 2020

New evidence shows that former national security adviser Michael Flynn was “framed” by “corrupt agents at the top of the FBI,” Flynn’s attorney said.

“Since August 2016 at the latest, partisan FBI and DOJ leaders conspired to destroy Mr. Flynn,” attorney Sidney Powell said. “These documents show in their own handwriting and emails that they intended either to create an offense they could prosecute or at least get him fired.”

Powell filed a legal notice Friday night in U.S. District Court as an addendum to her pending motion that Flynn’s 2017 perjury conviction should be overturned and the entire case dismissed.

The new evidence, Powell said, came from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Jeffrey Jensen, whom Attorney General William Barr named in January to review the prosecution.

The FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign and alleged Russian election interference honed in on Flynn in August 2016 as one of four Trump associates to investigate. Flynn rose to become the military’s top intelligence officer as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency and had what his legal team says were approved contacts with Russian government officials.

“The agents, led by Peter Strzok, had no evidence Flynn had conspired with the Kremlin,” Rowan Scarborough reported for The Washington Times on April 25.

In January 2017, Flynn’s first days as national security adviser, Strzok and another agent paid him a visit. “Unknown to Flynn, the FBI suspected him of violating the 1799 Logan Act in a phone call with the Russian ambassador during the transition,” Scarborough noted.

Flynn ultimately pleaded guilty to lying to agents when he denied discussing new U.S. sanctions from the Obama White House and how Russian should respond.

The Justice Department later concluded there was no Logan Act violation and the FBI never found evidence of a Flynn-Russian conspiracy.

The prosecution threatened Flynn’s son over the issue of foreign agent registration related to their consulting firm.

Powell said she has found further evidence that special counsel Robert Mueller made a side deal not to prosecute Michael G. Flynn, Flynn’s son, as a part of the father’s plea agreement, but required that it remain secret, Scarborough reported. The deal was worked out with his previous attorneys who turned over to the Department of Justice hundreds of pages of text messages and documents from its Flynn case file not yet made public.

Intelligence Brief

