Attorney: Jan. 6 committee’s Oath Keepers radio chat is ‘recording of people watching TV’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 20, 2022

The Select Committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021 claims that it has audio of walkie-talkie chat between Oath Keepers from the Jan. 6 protest.

A former Oath Keepers attorney said what the committee claims are communications from Jan. 6 is just a “recording of people watching TV.”

The committee’s Twitter post paired the audio clips with an unrelated video of the Oath Keepers to make it appear it was Oath Keepers speaking on radios at the Capitol, said Jonathon Moseley, who formerly represented Oath Keepers defendant Kelly Meggs.

“I can speak from personal, direct, first-hand knowledge that this is a 2-hour, 20-minute recording of people watching TV,” Moseley told The Epoch Times in a statement on Sept. 18. “This is NOT Oath Keepers at the Capitol.”

The Jan. 6 Select Committee is attempting to poison a D.C. jury pool that is already heavily left-leaning, defense attorneys for Oath Keepers members contend. Numerous Oath Keepers have filed motions for trial delays or changes of venue but have been denied.

The highest profile Oath Keepers case goes to trial on Sept. 27. Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes III and four other defendants — Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Kenneth Harrelson, and Thomas Caldwell — are charged with seditious conspiracy to attack the Capitol and a range of other Jan. 6-related crimes.

“The J6 Committee is operating as a partisan campaign PAC,” Moseley said. “Its public relations releases are not legislative actions. It is a Democrat campaign PAC for the November 2022 elections.”

The Select Committee has obtained a recording of communications over a walkie-talkie app among Oath Keepers who were inside the Capitol and others who were sharing intelligence from elsewhere. Listen to how they reacted to President Trump’s 2:38 tweet in real-time. pic.twitter.com/0ZzJ1E37w0 — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) September 15, 2022

(The full 2 hour 22 minute audio file of the Jan. 6 broadcast on the “Stop the Steal J6” channel on Zello, referenced in the Oath Keepers case, is posted here).

