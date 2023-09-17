Assassination scare for RFK Jr., who was denied Secret Service protection by Team Biden

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 17, 2023

A heavily-armed armed man posing as security detail was detained and later arrested by police prior the start of Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy’s campaign event in Los Angeles on Friday.

Adrian Paul Aispuro, 44, was booked on a felony gun charge and was being held on $35,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Information Center.

Kennedy, tweeted shortly after the event at the Wilshire Ebell Theater ended: “The man, wearing two shoulder holsters with loaded pistols and spare ammunition magazines was carrying a U.S. Marshal badge on a lanyard and beltclip federal ID. He identified himself as a member of my security detail.”

The assassination scare occurred after Team Biden denied RFK Jr.’s request for Secret Service protection.

“I am the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection.”

Kennedy’s security detail reported that they did not recognize the man, who was heavily armed, in protective gear, and sported a U.S. Marshal badge. They detained him until police arrived on the scene.

Following the arrival of police, the unnamed man was then arrested.

In July, RFK Jr.’s request for Secret Service protection was denied by the White House.

“Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me.”

Analysts have noted that Kennedy likely will never get Secret Service protection as he is not considered a “major candidate.”

According to the U.S. Secret Service website, protection to presidential candidates is provided starting 120 days prior to the general election, which means Kennedy won’t be eligible for protection until July 2024.

However, in his first presidential campaign, Barack Obama was granted Secret Service protection early, the same as what Kennedy is seeking.

