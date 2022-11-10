‘Asinine’: Eric Swalwell says it’s ‘so stupid’ for parents to control their kids’ education

by WorldTribune Staff, November 10, 2022

California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell on Wednesday proclaimed that it is “stupid” for parents to be in charge of their kids’ education.

“Please tell me what I’m missing here. What are we doing next? Putting parents in charge of their own surgeries? Clients in charge of their own trials? When did we stop trusting experts. This is so stupid,” Swalwell tweeted.

Swalwell was responding to comments from South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott, who said, “we are putting parents back in charge of their kids’ education.”

The mocking was swift:

“This might be the most asinine comparison and general view of a parent’s role in their own child’s education that I have ever seen publicly stated,” Caleb Rowden, the majority leader of the Missouri Senate, tweeted.

“We stopped trusting ‘experts’ when they locked our kids out of classrooms, tried to force-feed them propaganda, and proved that their political agendas were more important than our kids’ wellbeing,” Nicki Neily, the president of Parents Defending Education, tweeted.

Critics also noted Swalwell’s faulty logic, pointing out that patients can choose their doctor, and clients can choose their lawyer.

“Parents choose the medical procedures their child will undergo, which doctors will perform it,” tweeted Marina Medvin, a Virginia criminal defense attorney. “Clients choose which lawyer will represent them, whether they will go to trial, etc. This example is a perfect one for my parents should choose schools, teachers, and even curriculum.”

“Clients get to choose their attorneys and get to tell their attorneys what to do so yeah, it’s exactly like that,” tweeted lawyer and libertarian commentator Preston Byrne.

As their mother, I am the expert of my kids. https://t.co/SOoH4WhAI4 — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) November 10, 2022

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish